PGO Refuses To Publish Details Of Case Against Kolomoiskyi’s Ex-Business Partner Shulman

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has refused to publish details of the criminal case opened against businessman / honorary president of the Tennis Federation of Ukraine, Vadym Shulman, who is also a former business-partner of businessmen Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.

This follows from a reply of the PGO to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The PGO refused to publish any details against the Kolomoiskyi’s opponent.

Therefore, the PGO refused to say when Shulman was served with charge papers, what he was suspected of, and whether he had been put on the international wanted list.

Besides, the PGO refused to name the prosecutor who was responsible for the case.

At the same time, in compliance with the sources of the Ukrainian News Agency in the law enforcement bodies, the Shulman’s case was opened by prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulik, who was accused of association with Kolomoiskyi by former president, Petro Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the police put Shulman on the wanted list.

According to the report, Shulman is suspected of money laundering under Section 3 of Article 209 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, some mass media reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had opened a case against Kolomoiskyi under Shulman’s appeal.