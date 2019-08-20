Persecution of Professor Ivanov and his family raises questions to law enforcement officers, - Sazonov

The police persecution of the family of the famous journalist, Professor Valery Ivanov, caused a serious resonance in the society.

Political analyst Kirill Sazonov made this announcement on air on the “Nash” TV channel.

"When Poroshenko takes on the role of a witness, it resonates across the whole country - everyone discusses it, and all the media write and speak about it. When law enforcement officerspersecute journalism professor Valery Ivanov while his son, a journalist with two young children, is forced to flee abroad running from law enforcement officers, it has smaller resonance, although he is a well-known journalist, scientist, and the story concerns his child and grandchildren. The public outcry is nevertheless big, and a lot of questions arise for the law enforcement officers. And those questions are asked, while Bigus.info, as well as other journalists, is conducting an investigation - said the political analyst.

To recap, in May 2019, Professor and President of the Academy of Ukrainian Press Valery Ivanov claimed that the police had searched his house and later committed a number of actions that discredited his business reputation. Searches are still being conducted in his house. Ivanov is sure that in this way, the police is trying to reach his son Denis Ivanov, the curator of the Facebook group ACAB UA, which specializes in exposing corrupt actions of law enforcement agencies representatives. One of the people this group had investigated was the deputy chief of the National Police, the candidate for one of the positions in the State Security Bureau Yevgeny Shevtsov, who did not pass the competitive selection, in particular due to the results of numerous journalistic investigations.