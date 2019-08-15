Temporarily Occupied Territories Deputy Minister Hrymchak Receives USD 80,000 For Allegedly Appealing To Deputy Prosecutor General Stryzhevska To Influence Judges Of Supreme Court - NACB

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) claims that Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine, Yurii Hrymchak, received USD 80,000 for allegedly appealing to Deputy Prosecutor General Anzhela Stryzhevska to influence judges of the Civil Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court.

NACB press service said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As the investigation established, the representative of the interests of a private LLC during a conversation with the Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine said about a problem whose solution falls within the competence of the judicial branch of government. The mentioned LLC required consultation on the consideration of a civil case for collecting a debt from another private enterprise in its favor. To this appeal, the deputy minister said that for a monetary reward of USD 100,000, using his contacts, he will be able to ensure the adoption of the necessary judicial decision. Accoring to the official, he allegedly had to appeal to the Deputy Prosecutor General, that the latter influenced the chairperson of the Cassation civil court (in the Supreme Court), which, in turn, may affect the judges of the same court," the statement reads.

Subsequently, the amount of improper advantage was reduced to USD 80,000.

After receiving the first part of the improper advantage in the amount of USD 50,000, the deputy minister and his assistant distributed funds among themselves. The second part in the amount of USD 30,000 was transferred to them on August 14.

At the same time, in one of the conversations with Hrymchak, the representative of the LLC told him about the company going through a complex procedure of approving permits for construction work on land plots in Kyiv, which are cultural heritage sites. Having learned about this, the deputy minister offered his services in ensuring the coordination of project documentation for a money reward of USD 1 million.

As the participants in the corruption scheme assured, the indicated amount should allegedly be distributed between the leaders and officials of the executive authorities, including: the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Justice, the Ukrainian State Institute of Cultural Heritage, the Kyiv City State Administration and others.

After receiving part of the funds in the amount of USD 450,000 and USD 30,000 from the representatives of the LLC, Hrymchak and his assistant Ihor Ovdiyenko were detained.

Based on the results of the searches, the entire amount of improper advantage received on August 14, as well as part of the previously received, were found and seized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 14, law enforcement authorities detained Hrymchak on suspicion of fraud.