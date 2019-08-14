Ukraine Sends To The Netherlands Criminal Records Against DPR Ex-Defense Minister Girkin And 3 More Militants Suspected Of Downing Of Malaysia Airlines’ Plane In Donetsk Region In July 2014

Ukraine Sends To The Netherlands Criminal Records Against DPR Ex-Defense Minister Girkin And 3 More Militants

Ukraine has passed to the Kingdom of the Netherlands criminal records against former defense minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Igor Girkin (Strelkov), and three more militants suspected of being involved in downing of Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donbas.

This follows from a reply by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to respective request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The SBU refused to inform whether the suspects had been served with charge papers or put on the wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, the Joint Investigation Team has served charges against four militants of the DPR over involvement in downing of the plane.