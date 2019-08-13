subscribe to newsletter
  Petition To Zelenskyy On Termination Of Financing Of Parties From State Budget Receives Required 25,000 Votes
Petition To Zelenskyy On Termination Of Financing Of Parties From State Budget Receives Required 25,000 Votes

Petition To Zelenskyy On Termination Of Financing Of Parties From State Budget Receives Required 25,000 Votes

The e-petition addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touching termination of financing of political parties from the state budget has obtained the required number of 25,000 votes.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective petition was registered by former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Mykola Tomenko, on July 23.

The author notes that in 2016-2019, about UAH 1.5 billion was allocated to finance the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tomenko was in Top 5 of the Civic Position party of Anatolii Hrytsenko for the snap parliamentary election that took place on July 21.

The party got only 1.04% of votes.

13 August 2019
