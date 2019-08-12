Finance Ministry Attracts UAH 166.6 Billion, USD 3.2 Billion And EUR 189 Million From Government Bonds Placement In 7M

In the first seven months of 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracts a total of UAH 166.6 billion, USD 3.2 billion and EUR 189 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first seven months of 2019, the ministry placed hryvnia-denominated government bonds for UAH 166.649 billion, up 338.1% year over year.

The ministry placed foreign currency-denominated bonds for USD 3,220 million and EUR 189 million.

The weighted average yield of the hryvnia-denominated securities made 18% per annum, 6.3% for dollar-denominated ones, and 4.6% (euro-denominated).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 65.128 billion, USD 3.478 billion, and EUR 503 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.