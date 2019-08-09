subscribe to newsletter
  Ukroboronprom Starts Developing Option To Modernize Island Coast Guard Patrol Boats
The Experimental Design Center for Shipbuilding state-owned enterprise, part of the Ukroboronprom state concern, on its own initiative, has begun to develop an option to modernize Island Coast Guard patrol boats.

The Ukroboronprom has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Experimental Design Center for Shipbuilding SE, part of Ukroboronprom, on its own initiative, began to develop options for the modernization of Island patrol boats, which in September last year were transferred by the United States to the Navy of Ukraine," reads the statement.

According to the report, the modernization of boats will be aimed at maximizing combat effectiveness.

Now, the company's specialists have already received the necessary technical documentation on the boats, which allows for the modernization using all the capabilities of Island.

It is reported that the modernization of Island boats can be carried out at the Mykolaiv shipyard.

Island type boats are U.S. Coast Guard high-speed patrol boats for patrolling and search and rescue operations in coastal waters.

In September 2018, two such boats were handed over by the U.S. to the Navy of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ukroboronprom state concern increased its net revenues from sales of products by 32% or UAH 9.2 billion to UAH 37.6 billion year over year.

Ukroboronprom was established in December 2010, it includes 105 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

