  Zelenskyy And Trump Might Meet In Poland In September And At Un General Assembly, Visit To United States Not Agreed Yet – U.S. Charge D'affaires Ad Interim Taylor
Zelenskyy And Trump Might Meet In Poland In September And At Un General Assembly, Visit To United States Not Agreed Yet – U.S. Charge D'affaires Ad Interim Taylor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the United States Donald Trump are likely to meet in the Republic of Poland in September, as well as on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, however, the date of the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States has not been agreed yet.

Charge d'affaires ad interim of the United States William Taylor has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Kurt Volker, states that there are no requirements to be fulfilled before a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump.

