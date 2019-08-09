subscribe to newsletter
09 August 2019, Friday, 13:15
Politics 2019-08-09T18:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine’s TCG Representative Bezsmertnyi Wants Ukraine To Stop Working In TCG Over Death Of 4 Ukrainian Military Men In JFO Zone Before Normandy Format Meeting

Representative of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Roman Bezsmertnyi, says Ukraine should stop working in the TCG over the death of four Ukrainian military men in the Joint Forces Operation zone before a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, he said he doubted such a meeting could take place earlier than the election scheduled in Russia for fall.

On September 8, Russia will host different election campaigns including additional election of members of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the TCG agreed on ceasefire regime for the period of the current harvesting campaign from July 21.


