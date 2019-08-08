Lawyer Lysak: Ex-MP Kriuchkov Treated As Victim In Case Of Theft Of Centrenergo's USD 700 Million

Oleksandr Lysak, the lawyer of the former Member of the Verkhovna Rada, the ex-chairman of the board of the Enerhomerezha Holding Company PrJSC Dmytro Kriuchkov, says that the former MP is treated as a victim in the case of the theft of about USD 700 million from the Centrenergo energy-generating company.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are four criminal proceedings registered by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), and Dmytro Kriuchkov is a victim in one of the cases of theft of about USD 700 million from Centrenergo," he said.

At that, Lysak said that since the initiation of four criminal proceedings, Kriuchkov and athe lawyer have never been invited to conduct investigative actions.

He also added that Kriuchkov is the owner of the company, the main creditor of Centrenergo, with claims in excess of UAH 1 billion.

“In terms of a legal status, this means that if the investigation proves that the final beneficiary was, for example, Kononenko or Poroshenko, then according to the status of the victim, there is the possibility of going to court and seizing property, then recovering it, and so on,” Lysak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of March a media investigation was broadcast, in which information was published that funds were transferred through the Enerhomerezha company, including in the interests of Verkhovna Rada Member Ihor Kononenko.

On May 22, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office began to investigate Poroshenko’s possible involvement in corruption in the Centrenergo energy-generating company.