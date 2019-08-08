Court Exempts Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Pasishnyk Accused Of Unlawful Influence On Abromavicius From Criminal Liability

Court Exempts Naftogaz Ex-Executive Director Pasishnyk Accused Of Unlawful Influence On Abromavicius From Crim

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv has exempted from criminal liability the former executive director of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company Andrii Pasishnyk accused of illegally influencing former Minister of Economic Development and Trade Aivaras Abromavicius.

The defendant's lawyer Ivan Vladinov has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Today (August 8), the court granted our request and released Pasishnyk from criminal liability in connection with the expiration of the statute of limitations," he said.

The court also closed the case against Pasishnyk.

The full text of the judgment will be announced on August 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court began considering the case of Pasishnyk in October 2017.

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have established that Pasishnyk illegally exerted influence on former Minister of Economic Development and Trade Aivaras Abromavicius during the period of January 25-February 1 with the aim of securing appointment of Naftogaz of Ukraine's executive director as the deputy minister of economy against the minister's will.

Pasishnyk believes that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's suspicions that he illegally influenced the work of Abromavicius are groundless.

Pasishnyk confirmed his interest in assuming the post of deputy minister, but he denies the claim that member of Parliament Ihor Kononenko of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction lobbied for his candidacy.