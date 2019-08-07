In Response To Petition On Dismissal Of Bohdan, Zelenskyy Says He Dismissed Him As Presidential Administration Head

In Response To Petition On Dismissal Of Bohdan, Zelenskyy Says He Dismissed Him As Presidential Administration

In response to the petition on dismissal of Head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Bohdan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had dismissed him.

This follows from President Zelenskyy’s reply on the official website of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The petition was registered two days after the appointment of Bohdan to the position of the head of the Presidential Administration, May 23.

On June 20, Zelenskyy established the Presidential Office in instead of the Presidential Administration, and on June 25 dismissed Bohdan as the head of the Administration and appointed him as the head of the Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy does not consider that the fake information from the Presidential Office to the mass media about alleged resignation of Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, was undermining the trust in the press.