05 August 2019, Monday, 13:03 14
Zelenskyy Will Stay In Turkey To Meet With President Of Turkey Erdogan, Bartholomew I Of Constantinople On August 7-8

On August 7-8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will stay on an official visit in the Republic of Turkey to meet with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Bartholomew I of Constantinople.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the President of Ukraine will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar diasporas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2019, the number of Ukrainian travellers to Turkey grew by 4.6% to 650,400.

