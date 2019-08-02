subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Director Of Burshtyn TPP Shmyhal As Ivano-Frankivsk Governor
02 August 2019
Zelenskyy Appoints Director Of Burshtyn TPP Shmyhal As Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

Zelenskyy Appoints Director Of Burshtyn TPP Shmyhal As Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Director of the Burshtyn thermal power plant, Denys Shmyhal, as the chairperson of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

This follows from respective presidential decree 574 dated August 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Burshtyn TPP is part of the DTEK Zakhidenergo.

DTEK incorporates coal companies DTEK Pavlogradugol and DTEK Mine Komsomolets Donbassa; five enrichment factories, power generating DTEK Vostokenergo; energy distribution companies DTEK Service-Invest, DTEK Energougol ENE; Kyivenergo; DTEK Dneproenergo.

