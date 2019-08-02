Zelenskyy Appoints Director Of Burshtyn TPP Shmyhal As Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Director of the Burshtyn thermal power plant, Denys Shmyhal, as the chairperson of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.\r\nThis follows from respective presidential decree 574 dated August 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Burshtyn TPP is part of the DTEK Zakhidenergo.\r\nDTEK incorporates coal companies DTEK Pavlogradugol and DTEK Mine Komsomolets Donbassa; five enrichment factories, power generating DTEK Vostokenergo; energy distribution companies DTEK Service-Invest, DTEK Energougol ENE; Kyivenergo; DTEK Dneproenergo.