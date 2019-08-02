Zelenskyy Appoints Director Of Burshtyn TPP Shmyhal As Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34

State Budget Deficit In June Makes UAH 8.5 Billion Due To Further Slowdown Of Revenue Growth – NBU 12:19

Bohdan Does Not Come To Presidential Office, Working Away From Office 12:22

Single Treasury Account Balance Up 3.8 Times To UAH 49 Billion In July 13:30