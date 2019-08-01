subscribe to newsletter
24.95 25.35
27.55 28.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Consideration Of Lawsuits In 6 Constituencies Likely To Affect Establishment Of Election Results – CEC
01 August 2019, Thursday, 17:36 9
Politics 2019-08-01T17:38:00+03:00
Ukrainian news
Consideration Of Lawsuits In 6 Constituencies Likely To Affect Establishment Of Election Results – CEC

Consideration Of Lawsuits In 6 Constituencies Likely To Affect Establishment Of Election Results – CEC

The Central Election Commission states that at present, consideration of lawsuits in six single-mandate election constituencies is likely to affect establishment of results of the July 21 snap parliamentary election.

CEC Chairperson, Tetiana Slipachuk, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The aforementioned constituencies are: 50 in Donetsk region, 69 in Zakarpattia region, 105 in Luhansk region, 119 in Lviv region, 198 in Cherkasy region, and 210 in Chernihiv region.

The CEC has obtained original election protocols on voting of citizens for party lists and majority constituencies candidates from all 199 constituency election commissions.

134 out of 199 majority candidates have already been declared as elected MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office is expected the new Verkhovna Rada to start working not earlier than in September.

Больше новостей о: election parliament lawsuits CEC Tetiana Slipachuk snap parliamentary election

Archive
News
PGO Summons Judicial Administration Head Kholodniuk For Interrogation On August 9 18:08
Zelenskyy Appoints Borzov As Head Of State Affairs Department 17:50
PGO Completes Investigation Of Yuschenko On Suspicion Of Embezzling UAH 540 Million, Complicity In Yanukovych Takeover Of Mezhyhiria Residence 17:46
Lawyers Of RIA Novosti Ukraine Director Vyshynskyi Appeals Against Extension Of His Arrest 17:42
Consideration Of Lawsuits In 6 Constituencies Likely To Affect Establishment Of Election Results – CEC 17:36
more news
Experts determined Pharmaceutical Company “Darnitsa” is worth more $400 million - Shymkiv 09:25
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Naftogaz Provides Tribunal Under Permanent Court Of Arbitration In The Hague With Its Estimate Of Loss From Russia's Seizure Of Its Assets In Crimea Worth USD 5.2 Billion 14:23
Klitschko, President Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Discuss Development Of Local Self-Governance 14:30
Ukrtransgaz: GTS Work Stabilized 14:33
more news
Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk Denies Any Agreements With Kolomoiskyi In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:34
DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head Tsemakh Denies Involvement In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 18:57
Klitschko Asking NACB To Open Case On Alleged Offering Bribe Of USD 20 Million To Bohdan 13:26
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 3.8 Times To UAH 49 Billion In July 13:30
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 432 Million In June 13:37
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok