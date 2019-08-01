Consideration Of Lawsuits In 6 Constituencies Likely To Affect Establishment Of Election Results – CEC

The Central Election Commission states that at present, consideration of lawsuits in six single-mandate election constituencies is likely to affect establishment of results of the July 21 snap parliamentary election.

CEC Chairperson, Tetiana Slipachuk, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The aforementioned constituencies are: 50 in Donetsk region, 69 in Zakarpattia region, 105 in Luhansk region, 119 in Lviv region, 198 in Cherkasy region, and 210 in Chernihiv region.

The CEC has obtained original election protocols on voting of citizens for party lists and majority constituencies candidates from all 199 constituency election commissions.

134 out of 199 majority candidates have already been declared as elected MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office is expected the new Verkhovna Rada to start working not earlier than in September.