Non-Residents Acquire Government Bonds For UAH 12.7 Billion On August 1

On August 1, non-residents acquired government domestic loan bonds for UAH 12.65 billion and raised the portfolio to record-breaking UAH 86.4 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at August 1, 2019, non-residents owned government domestic loan bonds for UAH 86.411 billion including the hryvnia-denominated ones for UAH 83.723 billion, dollar-denominated ones for USD 1.29 billion, and euro-denominated ones for UAH 1.397 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 65.128 billion, USD 3.478 billion and EUR 503 million to the state budget from placement of government domestic loan bonds.