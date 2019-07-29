Kniazev Appoints Acting Head Of National Police Main Department In Dnipropetrovsk Region Vasytskyi Instead Of Hlukhoveria

Kniazev Appoints Acting Head Of National Police Main Department In Dnipropetrovsk Region Vasytskyi Instead Of

Head of the National Police, Serhii Kniazev, has dismissed Vitalii Hlukhoveria as the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region and appointed Artem Vasytskyi as the acting head of the department.

Press service of the National Police of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on July 27, an official investigation into alleged abuse of power by Hlukhoveria was launched under respective order of Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded Avakov dismiss Hlukhoveria.