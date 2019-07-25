Wexler Group Decides To Suspend Diesel Fuel Supplies Via Pipeline Transport From Russia Over Imposition Of Special Duties By Cabinet From August

Wexler Group Decides To Suspend Diesel Fuel Supplies Via Pipeline Transport From Russia Over Imposition Of Spe

The Wexler Group has decided to suspend from August 1 the supplies of diesel fuel via pipeline transport from the Russian Federation due to imposition by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of special duties on importation of diesel fuel and liquefied gas via pipeline transport.

The Group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has individual a gradual (August - October) of 1.75-4% special duty of on importation of diesel fuel from Russia.