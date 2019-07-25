subscribe to newsletter
25.4 25.8
28.2 28.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Wexler Group Decides To Suspend Diesel Fuel Supplies Via Pipeline Transport From Russia Over Imposition Of Special Duties By Cabinet From August
25 July 2019, Thursday, 14:11 20
Economy 2019-07-25T19:03:31+03:00
Ukrainian news
Wexler Group Decides To Suspend Diesel Fuel Supplies Via Pipeline Transport From Russia Over Imposition Of Spe

Wexler Group Decides To Suspend Diesel Fuel Supplies Via Pipeline Transport From Russia Over Imposition Of Special Duties By Cabinet From August

The Wexler Group has decided to suspend from August 1 the supplies of diesel fuel via pipeline transport from the Russian Federation due to imposition by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of special duties on importation of diesel fuel and liquefied gas via pipeline transport.

The Group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has individual a gradual (August - October) of 1.75-4% special duty of on importation of diesel fuel from Russia.

Больше новостей о: diesel fuel Wexler Group fuel supply special duties

Archive
News
Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU 18:13
Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July 18:10
Health Ministry Initiating Ban On Cosmetic Products Testing On Animals 18:07
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
more news
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Naftogaz Expecting Nord Stream-2 Launch In H2, 2020 17:53
Vakarchuk Heads Holos Party 17:47
Naftogaz Expecting Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration To Collect USD 11.6 Billion From Gazprom In Favor Of Naftogaz Until November 2021 17:56
LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners 18:01
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok