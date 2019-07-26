subscribe to newsletter
  • Servant Of The People Party 43.16%, Oppositional Platform 13.05%, Batkivschyna 8.18%, European Solidarity 8.1%, Holos Party 5.82% In Rada Election After 100% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC
26 July 2019, Friday, 13:56 74
Politics 2019-07-26T14:03:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
A total of 43.16% of voters supported the Servant of the People party; 13.05% the Opposition Platform - For Life party; 8.18% the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party of Yulia Tymoshenko; 8.1% the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 5.82% Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk in the snap parliamentary election, according to 100% of electronic protocols (preliminary voting data) provided to the Central Election Commission.

This follows from the data in the information and analytical system Elections of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The rest of the parties obtained less than 5% of the votes and respectively are not getting to the new Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voters turnout at the snap parliamentary election on July 21 was 49.84%.

Больше новостей о: election Verkhovna Rada Batkivschyna Party Servant of the People party Opposition Platform - For Life association snap parliamentary election European Solidarity Holos

