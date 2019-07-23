Servant Of The People Party 43.13%, Oppositional Platform 13.06%, Batkivschyna 8.18%, European Solidarity 8.12%, Holos Party 5.84% In Rada Election After 95.48% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC

A total of 43.13% (5.93 million) of voters voted for the Servant of the People party, 13.06% (1.8 million) - for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 8.18% (1.13 million) - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party of Yulia Tymoshenko, 8.12% (1.12 million) - for European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 5.84% (809,000) - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk in the snap parliamentary election after calculation of 95.48% of electronic protocols.

This follows from the data of the Elections information and analytical system in the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The other parties get less than 5% of the votes and, accordingly, do not pass to parliament.

Oleh Liashko’s Radical Party gets 4.02% of the votes, Strength and Honor - 3.81%, Opposition Bloc - 3.06%, Party of Sharii - 2.24%, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy - 2.36%, Svoboda All-Ukrainian Union - 2.16%, Civic Position - 1.04%, others - less than 1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 49.84% of voters voted in the snap parliamentary election on July 21.