22 July 2019, Monday, 17:39 25
Politics 2019-07-23T09:30:05+03:00
Servant Of The People Party 42.68%, Oppositional Platform 13.04%, European Solidarity 8.41%, Batkivschyna 8.03%, And Holos Party 6.17% In Rada Election After 70.49% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC

A total of 42.68% (4.3 million) of voters supported the Servant of the People party, 13.04% (1.3 million) - for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 8.41% (839,000) - for European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; 8.03% (801,000) - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party of Yulia Tymoshenko, and 6.17% (615,000) - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk in the snap parliamentary election after calculation of 70.49% of electronic protocols.

This follows from the data of the Elections information and analytical system in the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The other parties get less than 5% of the votes and, accordingly, do not pass to parliament.

Oleh Liashko’s Radical Party gets 3.84% of the votes, Strength and Honor - 3.76%, Opposition Bloc - 3.23%, Svoboda All-Ukrainian Union - 2.24%, Party of Sharii - 2.31%, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy - 2.21%, Civil Position - 1.08%, others - less than 1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 49.84% of voters in 199 out of 199 election constituencies of all regions voted in the snap parliamentary election as at 8 p.m.

Servant Of The People Party 42.68%, Oppositional Platform 13.04%, European Solidarity 8.41%, Batkivschyna 8.03%, And Holos Party 6.17% In Rada Election After 70.49% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC
