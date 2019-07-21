44.7% For Servant Of People, 12.2% For Opposition Platform, 8.5% For European Solidarity,, 7.5% For Batkivshchyna, 5.9% For Holos In Rada Election - Sotsis and CVU's Exit-Poll

44.7% For Servant Of People, 12.2% For Opposition Platform, 8.5% For European Solidarity,, 7.5% For Batkivshch

In the election of the Verkhovna Rada, as of 6 p.m., 44.7% of voters voted for the Servant of the People party, 12.2% for the Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.5% for the European Solidarity, 7.5% for the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, 5.9% for the Holos party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

This is evidenced by exit poll data conducted by the SOCIS Center for Social and Marketing Research and the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The error of the survey does not exceed 1.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ukraine voted in the snap parliamentary election.