ORDLO Representatives Insisting On Inclusion Of DPR Air Defense Brigade Ex-Head And MH17 Witness Tsemakh On Prisoner Exchange List

Representatives of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) are insisting on inclusion of Volodymyr Tsemakh, who is the former head of an air defense brigade in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and a witness in the case involving the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, on the list for prisoners to be exchanged.

Ukraine’s representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Roman Bezsmertnyi announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, representatives of the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are raising the issue of Tsemakh at meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group.

"They constantly remember him during negotiations… As soon as someone’s name is pronounced, take it as an attempt to disrupt the exchange altogether. Those who want to complete this process will never name the people on the list. This is considered as a provocation, an attempt to disrupt the negotiation process. The issue of this person has been raised constantly since his arrest," the Ukrainian representative said.

He stressed that the participants in the Trilateral Contact Group are forbidden to disclose the names of persons included on the lists for exchange.

Meanwhile, according to him, it is still necessary to perform the procedure of “legal clearance” of the prisoners on the exchange list, i.e. to establish how long the process of judicial review and investigation of each individual will take.

Regarding the possibility of inclusion of persons involved or witnesses in the Malaysia Airlines case on the list of prisoners to be exchanged, Bezsmertnyi said that this issue was not raised in this way, but it was previously agreed that these people do not qualify for amnesty, for example, under the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Trilateral Contact Group agreed to begin the process of exchanging 208 prisoners for 69 after completion of legal clearance of the prisoners, which can take up to several months, on July 17.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained Tsemakh in late June.

Ukrainian special agents detained him in the non-government-controlled Snizhne (Donetsk region) and transferred him to a government-controlled territory.

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that Tsemakh has valuable information about Russia's involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in the Donbas.