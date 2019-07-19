SBI Starts Investigate Possible Involvement Of Poroshenko’s Entourage In Transferring Of Ex-Judge Chaus From Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) started to investigate the possible involvement of the entourage of the former President Petro Poroshenko in the transferring of the former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv Mykola Chaus, suspected of corruption, from Ukraine.

The press service of the SBI said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Investigators of the central staff of the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings regarding the organization of a possible illegal transferring the judge across the state border of Ukraine to Moldova by a group of persons. The basis for registering criminal proceedings is information disseminated in the media. Important: according to information disseminated in the media, former state leadership may be involved in the organization of illegal transferring of judge," the statement reads.

At the moment, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted, in particular, verification of disclosed facts.

Qualification of the crime - Part 2 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine in a manner dangerous to the life or health of the person, committed by prior agreement by a group of persons, or by an official using his official position) and Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position, resulting in serious consequences) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Anton Shevtsov, the former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, states that the guards of the former President Petro Poroshenko organized running away of the former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, to Moldova.

Shevtsov also said that the first time after the emigration, the former judge contacted with the Presidential Administration and demanded to stop the investigation against him.

Moldova promises to facilitate the extradition to Ukraine of the former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, accused of corruption.