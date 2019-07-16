Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has freed former Berkut riot police officer Serhii Tamtura, accused of involvement in the killing of 48 Euromaidan activists on Instytutska Street in Kyiv, from detention.

This was announced by presiding Judge Serhii Diachuk, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially granted a petition by the Prosecutor-General’s Office to extend the arrests of the former Berkut riot police officers accused of shooting Euromaidan activists.

The court decided to extend the arrests of only four out of the five former Berkut riot police officers for 60 days (until September 14, inclusive).

The court decided to free Tamtura after five years in custody.

The reason for the court’s decision is that it did not find convincing evidence of Tamtura’s involvement in the killings during consideration of the case against the former Berkut riot police officers.

The court said that it saw no evidence of Tamtura’s involvement in the killings.

In particular, the judge noted that a forensic examination did not prove that Tamtura used his standard-issue weapon against Euromaidan activists.

Tamtura was released from custody in the courtroom.

The court decided to place him under round-the-clock house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Former Berkut riot police officers Pavlo Abroskin, Serhii Zinchenko, Oleksandr Marynchenko, and Oleh Yanyshevskyi remain in custody.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court began considering the case against the five former Berkut riot police officers on May 31, 2016.