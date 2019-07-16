subscribe to newsletter
25.7 26.05
28.75 29.4
˟
16 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:44 15
Politics 2019-07-16T22:31:41+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody

Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has freed former Berkut riot police officer Serhii Tamtura, accused of involvement in the killing of 48 Euromaidan activists on Instytutska Street in Kyiv, from detention.

This was announced by presiding Judge Serhii Diachuk, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially granted a petition by the Prosecutor-General’s Office to extend the arrests of the former Berkut riot police officers accused of shooting Euromaidan activists.

The court decided to extend the arrests of only four out of the five former Berkut riot police officers for 60 days (until September 14, inclusive).

The court decided to free Tamtura after five years in custody.

The reason for the court’s decision is that it did not find convincing evidence of Tamtura’s involvement in the killings during consideration of the case against the former Berkut riot police officers.

The court said that it saw no evidence of Tamtura’s involvement in the killings.

In particular, the judge noted that a forensic examination did not prove that Tamtura used his standard-issue weapon against Euromaidan activists.

Tamtura was released from custody in the courtroom.

The court decided to place him under round-the-clock house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Former Berkut riot police officers Pavlo Abroskin, Serhii Zinchenko, Oleksandr Marynchenko, and Oleh Yanyshevskyi remain in custody.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court began considering the case against the five former Berkut riot police officers on May 31, 2016.

Больше новостей о: court Euromaidan Berkut riot police custody Euromaidan activists Serhii Tamtura

Archive
News
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Foreign Advisors Of Normandy Four Agree To Exchange Of Restrained Persons Within Month 18:36
Dutch Court Postpones Decision In Case Involving Return Of ‘Scythian Gold’ Collection To Ukraine Until 2020 18:26
Appeal Court: Sytnyk And MP Leschenko Did No Act Illegally By Disclosing That Manafort’s Name Is In Party Of Regions’ ‘Black Ledger’ 18:19
more news
NACB Interrogates Judge Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Kachur, Who Delivered Judgment On Illegality Of Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:57
Court Obliges Kyiv Prosecutor's Office To Open Case On Fact Of Possible Violations Of Management Of PrivatBank 19:27
SBU Put On Wanted List Investigator Of FSB Of Russia Investigating Case Of Arrested Ukrainian Hryb 13:52
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasymiuk 19:23
more news
NACB Interrogates Lutsenko 19:00
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
NACB Interrogates Judge Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Kachur, Who Delivered Judgment On Illegality Of Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:57
NACP Finds Violations In Reports Of All Parliamentary Parties For Q1 14:08
Appeal Court: Sytnyk And MP Leschenko Did No Act Illegally By Disclosing That Manafort’s Name Is In Party Of Regions’ ‘Black Ledger’ 18:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok