Dutch Court Postpones Decision In Case Involving Return Of ‘Scythian Gold’ Collection To Ukraine Until 2020

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal (the Netherlands) has postponed its decision on the appeal that museums in the Russian-annexed Crimea filed against a lower court’s decision to return the "Scythian gold" collection to Ukraine until 2020.

The court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The parties have been given two months to provide the requested information. Subsequently, the court will examine the case further. A final judgment may be expected in 6 to 9 months’ time," the court said.

The court previously said that it would make a decision on the appeal on July 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, an Amsterdam district court decided on December 14, 2016, to return all the exhibits from Crimean museums that were on display in the Netherlands as part of the Scythian Gold exhibition to Ukraine.

Museums located in the Crimea filed an appeal against the court’s decision in August 2017.

The subject of the dispute is a collection of 565 exhibits that was loaned to the Amsterdam-based Allard Pierson archeological museum for display from February 6 to May 28, 2014, as part of the exhibition entitled "Crimea – a Golden Island in the Black Sea."

Despite the guarantees it provided earlier, the Dutch side stated after Russia’s annexation of the Crimea that it was impossible to return the collection to the Ukrainian National Museum of History, citing possible claims from Crimean museums.