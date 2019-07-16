subscribe to newsletter
25.7 26.05
28.75 29.4
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Dutch Court Postpones Decision In Case Involving Return Of ‘Scythian Gold’ Collection To Ukraine Until 2020
16 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:26 11
Politics 2019-07-16T21:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Dutch Court Postpones Decision In Case Involving Return Of ‘Scythian Gold’ Collection To Ukraine Until 2020

Dutch Court Postpones Decision In Case Involving Return Of ‘Scythian Gold’ Collection To Ukraine Until 2020

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal (the Netherlands) has postponed its decision on the appeal that museums in the Russian-annexed Crimea filed against a lower court’s decision to return the "Scythian gold" collection to Ukraine until 2020.

The court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The parties have been given two months to provide the requested information. Subsequently, the court will examine the case further. A final judgment may be expected in 6 to 9 months’ time," the court said.

The court previously said that it would make a decision on the appeal on July 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, an Amsterdam district court decided on December 14, 2016, to return all the exhibits from Crimean museums that were on display in the Netherlands as part of the Scythian Gold exhibition to Ukraine.

Museums located in the Crimea filed an appeal against the court’s decision in August 2017.

The subject of the dispute is a collection of 565 exhibits that was loaned to the Amsterdam-based Allard Pierson archeological museum for display from February 6 to May 28, 2014, as part of the exhibition entitled "Crimea – a Golden Island in the Black Sea."

Despite the guarantees it provided earlier, the Dutch side stated after Russia’s annexation of the Crimea that it was impossible to return the collection to the Ukrainian National Museum of History, citing possible claims from Crimean museums.

Больше новостей о: Crimea Russia Netherlands museum Scythian gold Amsterdam Court of Appeal

Archive
News
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Foreign Advisors Of Normandy Four Agree To Exchange Of Restrained Persons Within Month 18:36
Dutch Court Postpones Decision In Case Involving Return Of ‘Scythian Gold’ Collection To Ukraine Until 2020 18:26
Appeal Court: Sytnyk And MP Leschenko Did No Act Illegally By Disclosing That Manafort’s Name Is In Party Of Regions’ ‘Black Ledger’ 18:19
more news
NACB Interrogates Judge Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Kachur, Who Delivered Judgment On Illegality Of Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:57
Court Obliges Kyiv Prosecutor's Office To Open Case On Fact Of Possible Violations Of Management Of PrivatBank 19:27
SBU Put On Wanted List Investigator Of FSB Of Russia Investigating Case Of Arrested Ukrainian Hryb 13:52
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasymiuk 19:23
more news
NACB Interrogates Lutsenko 19:00
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
NACB Interrogates Judge Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Kachur, Who Delivered Judgment On Illegality Of Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:57
NACP Finds Violations In Reports Of All Parliamentary Parties For Q1 14:08
Appeal Court: Sytnyk And MP Leschenko Did No Act Illegally By Disclosing That Manafort’s Name Is In Party Of Regions’ ‘Black Ledger’ 18:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok