Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 11.7% Under PSO To UAH 4,905.67 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For July

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reduced the price of gas for the population by 11.7% on public service obligation (PSO) or by UAH 648 to UAH 4,905.67 per 1000 cubic meters (without VAT and cost of transportation) for July.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The price of gas at which Naftogaz sells it to regional gas companies in July and delivers it to consumers under PSO is set at UAH 4,905.67 per 1000 cubic meters (excluding VAT and transportation costs)," the statement reads.

It is noted that compared with June, the price of gas will decrease by UAH 648 or 11.7%.

At the same time, the final price of gas in the regions of Ukraine depends on the tariff for gas distribution established by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities for the relevant regional gas company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reduced the price of gas for the population by 7.3% on public service obligation (PSO) or by UAH 436.1 to UAH 5,553.89 per 1000 cubic meters (without VAT and cost of transportation) for June.

in June the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for calculating gas prices for households.

The price of gas under Public Service Obligations (PSO) to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities will equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.