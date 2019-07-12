subscribe to newsletter
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity For Industry Up By 29% To UAH 2,090 Per MWh After Launch Of New Market Model - Ukrenergo

The Ukrenergo national energy company claims that the weighted average price of electricity for industry increased by 29.22% or UAH 472 per MWh to UAH 2,090 per MWh after the launch of the new market model.

The acting director of Ukrenergo, Vsevolod Kovalchuk, said this during the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kovalchuk also added that this price increase is due to the wrong model of imposing special obligations on the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company, as the company is excluded from the market of bilateral contracts for industrial consumers.

At the same time, he noted that if Energoatom had participated in the bilateral negotiations market, then the rise in electricity prices for the industry would be 15-20% less.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interpipe pipe-wheel holding (Dnipro) states that for two days of operation of the electricity market, the price for industrial consumers increased by 22% to UAH 1.93 per kWh.

Since July 1, a new electric power market has been launched.

