Naftogaz Invites Tender For Procurement Of Legal Services To Protect Company's Interests In Foreign Jurisdictions For UAH 30 Million

Naftogaz Invites Tender For Procurement Of Legal Services To Protect Company's Interests In Foreign Jurisdicti

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company invited a tender for the procurement of legal services to protect the interests of the company in foreign jurisdictions for UAH 30 million.

The company said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the main tasks to be implemented by the winner are to represent the interests of the company during meetings and negotiations held with representatives of foreign government agencies, organizations, financial institutions, international organizations, foreign financial institutions.

The winner must also provide services for the preparation of draft agreements (contracts, annexes, etc.), other necessary documentation; provision of written and verbal consultations, recommendations, legal opinions and other legal services in preparation for the conclusion, conclusion of agreements; representing the interests of the company in resolving disputes in courts and other bodies of foreign countries, foreign or international arbitration, preparing the necessary procedural documents; legal support of the issue of Eurobonds, placement of securities, obtaining loans.

The term of provision of service is September 30, 2020.

The deadline for submission of tender offers is August 12.

The auction is scheduled for September 17.

In the ProZorro public procurement system at the moment there is no information about the submitted applications for participation in the tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine announced its readiness to enter the Eurobond market on July 8-14.

Naftogaz of Ukraine intends to reach agreement with Deloitte & Touche USK on preparation for the issue of Eurobonds.

Earlier, Naftogaz announced that it plans to issue Eurobonds in 2019, after the completion of the presidential election.

In November 2018, Naftogaz refused to issue Eurobonds.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the issue of Eurobonds for USD 1 billion by Naftogaz.

Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company is a leading enterprise of the fuel and energy complex of the country, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as the supply of gas to consumers.