Economy Ministry: Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In June Down 8.7% To USD 196.4 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Economy Ministry: Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In June Down 8.7% To USD 196.4 Per Thousand

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine states that in June, the average customs cost of the natural gas imported by Ukraine fell by 8.7% or USD 18.74 per thousand cubic meters month over month to USD 196.4491 per thousand cubic meters (USD 215.1936 per thousand cubic meters in May 2019).

This follows from the ministry's data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In hryvnia equivalent, the average customs cost of the natural gas in June fell by 9.2% or UAH 521.04 per thousand cubic meters month over month to UAH 5,160.5069 per thousand cubic meters (UAH 5,681.54 per thousand cubic meters in May 2019).

The average customs cost indicators were calculated in compliance with the data of the periodical customs declarations (preliminary declaration).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the data provided by the Economy Ministry, in January 2018, the average customs cost made USD 272.9 (UAH 7,784.1); in February - USD 276.96 (UAH 7,429.55), in March - USD 274.57 (UAH 7,153.5), in April - USD 309.91 (UAH 8,099.76), in May - USD 260.011 (UAH 6,806.4), in June - USD 266.350,4 (UAH 6,960.18), in July - USD 288.815,4 (UAH 7,593.75), in August - USD 286.648,2 (UAH 7,910.170,7), in September USD 304.364,2 (UAH 8,490.326,7), in October USD 323.441,8 (UAH 9,059.126), in November USD 339.211,4 (UAH 9,471.9252), and in December USD 329.042,1 (UAH 9,062.3226).