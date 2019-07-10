subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Establishes Gradual Increase In Minimum Salary Of Teacher To 4 Living Wages From 2023
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Establishes Gradual Increase In Minimum Salary Of Teacher To 4 Living Wages From 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers set the teacher’s minimum salary 2.5 living wages from 2020, 3 living wages - from 2021, 3.5 living wages - from 2022, 4 living wages - from 2023.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We decided to link the salaries to the subsistence minimum, which changes and reflects the economic situation in the country," said the Minister of Education and Science Liliya Hrynevych, presenting the document.

In the payment system, tariff ranks are canceled and 7 subgroups of pedagogical workers, 5 subgroups of scientific and pedagogical workers and 4 subgroups of scientific workers will be introduced.

Surcharges for seniority and checking notebooks will remain, however, the prestige surcharge is canceled.

Enhancements will affect not only school teachers, but also teachers of technical and vocational education, out-of-school hobby groups, pre-school and higher education institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hrynevych stands for an increase in funding of the Ministry of Education by UAH 25 billion in 2020 to raise salaries for teachers.

