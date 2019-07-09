Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018

Acting Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Dmytro Batura has declared UAH 351,436 of income for 2018.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information in the declaration, the entire annual income of Batura was his salary - UAH 351,436.

His spouse Yana Batura has declared UAH 100,000 of financial assistance and UAH 96,257 of loan funds.

Batura has declared UAH 300,000 in cash, he keeps UAH 49,248 on deposits with banks.

The property of the acting governor includes 50% of a residential house of ​​62.6 square meters in the village of Dniprove (Dnipropetrovsk region), a residential house of ​​73.5 square meters in the village of Solone (Dnipropetrovsk region) and three land plots (1,200, 2,500 and 2,500 sq. m.), his spouse has an apartment of 66 square meters in Dnipro and a land plot of ​​1,928 square meters.

Batura does not own vehicles, while his wife owns a 2008 Lexus RX350 vehicle.

