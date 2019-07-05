NOC President Bubka Refutes Accusations Of Rio De Janeiro Ex-Governor Of Taking Bribe Of USD 1.5 Million

President of the National Olympic Committee, Serhii Bubka, has refuted accusations of former governor of Rio de Janeiro (the Federative Republic of Brazil), Sergio Cabral, of taking a bribe of USD 1.5 million.

He has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former governor of Rio de Janeiro (the Federative Republic of Brazil), Sergio Cabral, is accusing president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine, Serhii Bubka, and other heads of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of taking the bribe of USD 1.5 million.

In his testimony, he told the court he had bribed several members of the IOC to let Rio de Janeiro be picked as the capital for the Summer Olympics in 2016.

Besides, he said that Russian Alexandr Popov and Ukrainian Serhii Bubka were among those to sell their votes.

Bubka, 52, has occupied the post of the NOC since June 2005.