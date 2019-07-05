subscribe to newsletter
  Non-Residents Acquire Government Bonds For Record-Breaking UAH 60 Billion
05 July 2019, Friday, 12:22
Economy 2019-07-05T21:30:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Non-Residents Acquire Government Bonds For Record-Breaking UAH 60 Billion

Non-residents have acquired government domestic loan bonds for the record-breaking UAH 60 billion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at July 4, 2019, non-residents possessed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 60.122 billion, including: hryvnia-denominated ones for UAH 58.206 billion; dollar-denominated ones for UAH 443 million; and euro-denominated ones for UAH 1.473 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 65.128 billion, USD 3.478 billion and EUR 503 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

