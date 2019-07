Parubiy Demanding Zelenskyy Sign Law On Parliamentary Interim Investigative And Special Commissions To Regulat

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, is demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sign the law on parliamentary interim investigative and special commissions that regulates presidential impeachment procedure.

He said this at the Friday plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on parliamentary interim investigative and special commissions.