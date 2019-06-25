Law On Simplification Of Naturalization For Foreigners-Volunteers In Ukraine Will Take Effect On August 25

The Law of Ukraine that simplifies naturalization of foreigners and stateless persons who took part in defending of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine will take effect on August 25.

According to the law, foreigners who took part in the protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and received a residence permit are considered to be those who are staying legally in the territory of Ukraine for the time they participate in its protection.

Such persons will be able to get a temporary residence permit, and the fact of the lack of any residence address in Ukraine will not be a reason to refuse in provision of the permit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine simplified naturalization of foreigner-volunteers.