Zelenskyy Dismisses Shmytko As Head Of SBU Directorate In Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksandr Shmytko as the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Crimea.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No. 244 of June 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To release Oleksandr Hryhorovych Shmytko from the post of the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea,” states the decree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2018, former President Petro Poroshenko appointed Shmytko as the head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Crimea.