SBI Asking Court To Arrest Police Officer Suspected Of Murdering Civic Position Activist Komarnytskyi In Vinnytsia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is asking a court to arrest the police officer suspected of murdering activist of the Anatolii Hrytsenko’s Civic Position party, Oleksandr Komarnytskyi, in Vinnytsia.\r\nHead of the National Police, Serhii Kniazev, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nHe noted that on June 23, the court placed the suspect, senior lieutenant of police, under house arrest.\r\nAfter consultation with the procedural managers, it was decided to file an appeal.\r\n“Today we appealed to a court of appeal against yesterday’s court ruling given the tragic consequences,” said Kniazev.\r\nAccording to him, an examination was appointed to establish the nature of the fatal injuries received by the activist.\r\nAlso, the head of the National Police said that the police officer who had beaten Komarnytskyi was informed about the suspicion under Article 365 (excess of power by a police officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the National Police Serhii Kniazev has dismissed head of the Main Department of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, Yurii Pedos, and his deputy, Serhii Sokirian, over the murder of Civic Position activist, Oleksandr Komarnytskyi, by police officers.\r\nHe noted that he satisfied the report of Pedos and appointed Ruslan Moroz as the acting head of the National Police Main Department in Vinnytsia region.\r\nIn addition, deputy head of the regional police Sokirian was dismissed from his post and from the police.\r\nInstead, he appointed Ihor Mandrikovych, the head of the regional unit of internal security of the police.\r\nIn addition, four more heads of the district police department were brought to disciplinary responsibility.\r\nOn June 23, the Civic Position activist died after being beaten by police in Vinnitsa.\r\nHe has been in a coma since June 11th.\r\nThe conflict occurred due to the fact that an activist of the Civic position allegedly refused to be a witness at the request of the police.\r\nOn June 22, the court placed under the house arrest a policeman suspected of beating Komarnytskyi.