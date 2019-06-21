subscribe to newsletter
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For July By 12.7-13.5% To UAH 6,020.4-6,727.2 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the natural gas prices for industrial consumers and state-financed institutions for July by 12.7-13.5% or UAH 916.2-980.4 to UAH 6,020.4-6,727.2 per thousand cubic meters (all prices include VAT), depending on the terms of consummation and payment.

This follows from the pricelist provided by Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Naftogaz's gas price for industrial consumers using over 50,000 cubic meters of the fuel a month is set at UAH 6,020.4 per thousand cubic meters (if paid in advance and in absence of gas arrears), and at UAH 6,727.2 per thousand cubic meters (if paid on delivery).

At that, according to the pricelist, gas price for industrial consumers consuming less than 50,000 cubic meters of the fuel a month is set at UAH 6,727.2 per thousand cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the natural gas prices for industrial consumers and state-financed institutions for June by 7.6-7.9% or UAH 622.2-630 to UAH 6,936.6-7,707.6 per thousand cubic meters (all prices include VAT), depending on the terms of consummation and payment.

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company have agreed to cut the gas price for households and heating companies in May by 3.54% or UAH 303 to UAH 8,247/1,000 cubic meters (the end retail price).

The developed mechanism assumes the following approach to pricing: if the market price for industrial consumers is lower than that established in the government decree of October 19, 2018 No.867, the price for the population decreases accordingly.

At the same time, if the market price for industry exceeds the level set by the government, the price of gas for the population will remain at that level.

From November 1, 2018, the price of natural gas for the population increased by 23% to UAH 8,548.92 per 1000 cubic meters compared to the previous price (UAH 6,958 per 1000 cubic meters).

