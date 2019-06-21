Russian VEB Appeals To SCC Against Ukraine Over Restrictions On Prominvestbank

Russian-based Vnesheconombank has appealed to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) against Ukraine over the restrictions imposed on its subsidiary in Ukraine, Prominvestbank.

The TASS news agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, Vnesheconombank had notified Ukraine of investment dispute and suggested launching of negotiations to settle the losses inflicted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2008, Vnesheconombank acquired Ukrainian Prominvestbank.

Since 2014, different sanctions and restrictions have been in force against the financial institutions with Russian capital in Ukraine.

The 99.09-percent stake in Prominvestbank belongs to Vnesheconombank.