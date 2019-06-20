subscribe to newsletter
Kistion: Gas Price For Population Should Fall In July By UAH 200-300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Vice Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion believes that the price of natural gas for the population should decrease by UAH 200-300 per 1,000 cubic meters in July compared to June.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The price of gas at European hubs keeps falling. It’s time for the Naftogaz to stock up on cheap gas for the winter and reduce its price for Ukrainians. In June, the monopolist already reduced the previously determined gas price of UAH 6,299 per 1,000 cubic meters excluding VAT. Gas for people according to a government decree this month costs UAH 5,554 per 1,000 cubic meters excluding VAT. In July, the gas should be even cheaper - by about UAH 200-300," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reduced the price of gas for the population by 7.3% on public service obligation (PSO) or by UAH 436.1 to UAH 5,553.89 per 1000 cubic meters (without VAT and cost of transportation) for June.

In June the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for calculating gas prices for households.

The price of gas under Public Service Obligations (PSO) to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities will equal the lowest of the following (excluding VAT): the average import price; the weighted monthly average price on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange; the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s arithmetic average price for industrial clients on prepayment terms; the price based on the formula previously approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 867 of October 19, 2018.

