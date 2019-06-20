subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Creates Office Of President And Commission On Reorganization Of Presidential Administration
20 June 2019, Thursday, 17:37 11
Politics 2019-06-20T20:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Creates Office Of President And Commission On Reorganization Of Presidential Administration

Zelenskyy Creates Office Of President And Commission On Reorganization Of Presidential Administration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created the Office of the President and a commission on the reorganization of the Presidential Administration.

This is stated in the decree No.417, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This decree creates the Office of the President by reorganizing and reducing the number of Presidential Administration staff.

The Office of the President is a permanent subsidiary body whose main task is the organizational, legal, advisory, informational, expert-analytical and other support for the implementation of the powers determined by the Constitution for the President.

The Office of the President is headed by the head of the office.

The Office of the President includes: head of office, first deputy, deputy heads, head of office staff, first assistant to the President, presidential aides, presidential advisers, presidential press secretary, presidential envoys, presidential representatives, office of the president, staff of the head of the office, directorate of legal policy, directorate of foreign policy, directorate of national security and defense, directorate of justice and law enforcement activities, directorate of regional policy and decentralization, directorate of economic policy, directorate of domestic and humanitarian policy, directorate of information policy, documentation department, department of state protocol and ceremonies, department of citizenship, mercy, state awards, department on issues of appeals of citizens, department of access to public information, department of personnel management, department of information technology, department of ensuring relations with the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers, department ensuring the activities of envoys, representatives and the work of the office of the President, security-secret department.

At the same time, Zelenskyy created a commission for the reorganization of the Presidential Administration, and appointed the deputy head of the Presidential Administration’s staff - head of the Main Documentation Department, Ihor Stasenko, as chairperson of this commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy intends to reform the Presidential Administration into the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy is considering the possibility of transferring the Presidential Administration to the Ukrainian House.

Больше новостей о: President Presidential Administration reorganization Volodymyr Zelenskyy Office of the President Ukrainian House

