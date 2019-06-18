subscribe to newsletter
  Ex-U.S. Ambassador Taylor Returns To Ukraine As Charge D'affaires Ad Interim
18 June 2019, Tuesday, 13:11 32
Ex-U.S. Ambassador Taylor Returns To Ukraine As Charge D'affaires Ad Interim

Former Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine (2006-2009), William Brockenbrough Taylor Jr., has returned to Ukraine as a charge d'affaires ad interim (head of the diplomatic office).

The U.S. Embassy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Embassy says that Mr. Taylor will bring rich diplomatic experience to share with the team of the embassy.

Taylor, 72, had earlier occupied the position of executive vice president of the United States Institute of Peace.

He also worked as the coordinator of the U.S. Department of State for the Middle East.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in May, Kristina A. Kvien arrived in Ukraine as the chargé d'affaires.

Больше новостей о: USA Ambassador William Brockenbrough Taylor Jr. charge d'affaires ad interim

