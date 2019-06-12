subscribe to newsletter
  Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel
12 June 2019, Wednesday, 17:49 19
Politics 2019-06-13T00:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will visit Paris and Berlin on June 17-18 to meet with President of France Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

Zelenskyi’s speaker Yulia Mendel announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“President’s visit to Paris is on 17, and to Berlin on 18," she said.

On April 12, after the presidential election, but before the official announcement of the results, Zelenskyi already visited Paris, where he met with Macron.

So far, the head of state communicated with Merkel only by telephone.

The heads of France and Germany are in the Normandy Four along with Ukraine and Russia to resolve the situation in the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danyliuk expects a meeting in the Normandy format in the middle of July.

President Germany France Angela Merkel Emmanuel Macron Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel 17:49
