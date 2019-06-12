Reva Not To Run For Parliament, Ready To Head Social Ministry Again If Groysman Appointed As Prime Minister

Minister of Social Policy Andrii Reva does not intend to run for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine however, is ready to head his ministry again if Volodymyr Groysman is appointed as the prime minister.

Reva has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman; Education and Science Minister of Ukraine, Liliya Hrynevych; acting information policy minister, Emine Dzhaparova; and Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Yevhen Nischuk, have headed the list of the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party for the snap parliamentary election.