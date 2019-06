Hrytsenko, Dobrodomov, Tomenko, Katerynchuk, Soloviova Top Civic Position List For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election

Leader of the Civic Position Party Anatolii Hrytsenko, non-affiliated Member of Parliament Dmytro Dobrodomov, former Members of Parliament Mykola Tomenko and Mykola Katerynchuk and activist Maryna Soloviova have topped the Civic Position list for the snap parliamentary election of July 21.

The relevant list was announced at the party congress in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The party lists also included Anatolii Zabarylo, Petro Landniak, Mykola Ladovskyi, Yehor Firsov, Viktor Trepak, Oleksandr Savchenko, Oleksandr Kraliuk, Andrii Mysyk, Tetiana Ursalova, Oleksandr Fedorenko, Eduard Kharchyna, Ihor Novosad, Ihor Novosad, Serhii Haistriuk, Mykola Neschadym and Iryna Pobydash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Ivan Aparshyn, a member of the team of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi for defense, said that he had held talks with Hrytsenko, in whose team he had been, on the possibility of joining Zelenskyi’s campaign headquarters.