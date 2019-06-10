subscribe to newsletter
  • 12.9% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Want MP Boiko To Be Appointed Next Prime Minister
10 June 2019, Monday, 13:52
12.9% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Want MP Boiko To Be Appointed Next Prime Minister

A total of 12.9% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology want Member of Parliament Yurii Boiko to be appointed the next prime minister of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Of those polled, 11.3% want to see Member of Parliament Yulia Tymoshenko the next prime minister, 8.1% Ihor Smeshko, 7.7% Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, 4.4% former defense minister Anatolii Hrytsenko, 2.6% former president Petro Poroshenko, 2.6% Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, and 2.2% former prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

Of those polleed, 36% were undecided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 48.5% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology who have decided on their choice are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 11.8% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life association; and 8.1% - for the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko party at the parliamentary election in Ukraine.

