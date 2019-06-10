Top-5 Of Radical Party's Ticket For Snap Rada Election Includes Liashko, Halasiuk, Lozovyi, Makovetska, Savka

The top five of the party ticket of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko for the snap parliamentary election set for July 21 includes MP Oleh Liashko, MP Viktor Halasiuk, MP Andrii Lozovyi, member of the Chernivtsi regional council Inha Makovetska, MP Ivan Savka from the faction of the People's Front Party.

Oleh Liashko announced this at the party congress on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The party has endorsed 41 candidates of the party ticket.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, June 10, Monday, is the deadline for political parties to endorse their party tickets for the snap parliamentary election set for July 21.