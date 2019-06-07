subscribe to newsletter
  Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy Not To Nominate Candidates In Majority Constituencies
07 June 2019
Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy Not To Nominate Candidates In Majority Constituencies

The Ukrainian Strategy party of Volodymyr Groysman does not intend to nominate candidates for the members of the Verkhovna Rada in majority constituencies.

Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The party has nominated only candidates on the list. There is no majority as of today," he said.

However, he did not specify when the party will submit the rest of the list and how many people will enter it, however, he stressed that this will be public.

He also called the questions about the formation of a coalition with the Servant of the People party in the future composition of the Rada premature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, members of the Rada from the People's Front faction intend to run for the Parliament in majority constituencies.

