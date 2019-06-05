subscribe to newsletter
05 June 2019, Wednesday, 17:30
Rating Sociological Group: Servant Of The People Party – 48.2%, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity – 7.8%, Batkivschyna – 6.9% And Holos – 5.6% At Parliamentary Election

In compliance with results of the poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, a total of 48.2% of pollees are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.7% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 7.8% - European Solidarity; 6.9% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; and 5.6% - Holos.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 adult respondents between May 29 – June 3.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 40.9% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 11.1% for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, and 10.5% for the European Solidarity party at the forthcoming parliamentary election.

The poll took place between May 15 and 31.

Rating Sociological Group: Servant Of The People Party – 48.2%, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity – 7.8%, Batkivschyna – 6.9% And Holos – 5.6% At Parliamentary Election
